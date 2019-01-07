I fail to understand the politics of the budget bill and the government shutdown. A process of compromise would work if they did it in an intelligent manner. There are parts of the wall that need to be improved or built. I have never seen any mention of a plan to build this wall — where is it needed, how many miles need to be built or modified and how much it would cost? They just throw out these billion-dollar numbers with no explanation.
Both sides want a secure border. They should start with an identification of the areas along the border that are the most exposed. They know how many people come across the border and where. Then could make an estimate of what funds are needed to build or reinforce those areas along with an estimate of when they would be completed. They would then have something tangible to debate.
Craig Littlefield
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.