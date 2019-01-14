As the President moves closer toward declaring a national emergency, one side of the aisle sees doomsday: Americans losing food stamps and rental assistance, shut down of the federal government, and the end of regulatory agencies (FDA, EPA).
The other side of the aisle sees a messiah fulfilling the holy commandments of conservatism: the end of entitlements programs, privatization of federal government; and the return of the robber barons — unchecked and unhindered by governmental restraints.
As it stands now, the president’s approval rating among registered Republicans stands at 90 percent and his chances of being reelected in 2020 are excellent. Two years until election is an eternity in politics but among Republicans Mr. Trump is stronger than ever. Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.