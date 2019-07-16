I am saddened that Alice Homola felt a "slap in the face" for being denied the ability to watch (on ABC, CBS, NBC) the Capital Fourth celebration on TV. Sad, because a tiny bit of research would have landed her on PBS, where the festivities were broadcast start-to-finish. It is rare that all networks broadcast the same event. One of the networks had the New York City celebration. We watched Bloomberg TV and the Boston Pops. This is certainly not a case of a vast left-wing conspiracy. Nor is it fake news. Or a swamp needing to be drained.
Bill Boaz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.