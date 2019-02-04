Re: the Feb. 1 guest column "On abortion, let each woman make her own decision in peace."
I was delighted to read Kendra Gaines' rebuttal and rejection of the Jan. 27 Renée Schafer Horton column. I wholeheartedly agree that women should be left in peace to make their own decisions about abortion. I likewise am tired of hearing the debate on abortion. Roe v. Wade is settled law, though pro-life advocates and the religious right continue to defend the rights of the "unborn," throw road blocks through state legislatures to prevent women from having abortions and to place undue burdens on women seeking them.
There are many reasons women seek abortions. It is not the right of pro-lifers to question these reasons nor to stop them from having an abortion. And it is certainly not the right of government, politicians or religion to interfere in any way with a woman's right to choose.
Beth Allen
East side
