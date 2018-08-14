You would think that an organization like AARP would tend to be middle of the road when it comes to politics. Especially since they claim to have the best interests of this countries seniors at heart. Well they lied to us twice. Once in 2016 and now. The lie is the "age tax"! There is no such thing!
Back in school we learned that the only organization that can levy taxes is the government. That would be federal, state, county and city. AARP is saying that your increase in health insurance is an age tax. What it actually is, is the greed of the insurance companies. The same thing that has been going on since the ACA was passed by Obama.
What AARP has done is prove how far left they swing. They are trying to prevent any Republican from being elected. Don't buy into their lies. Learn the truth.
Steven Barker
East side
