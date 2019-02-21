I strongly support Catherine Rampell's call to abolish Congress. I would go further and call to abolish this Congress. Sorry, Ann and Raul. Hold new elections and ban any current or past office holder, their families, friends, and affiliated parties from running. Yes, less would be done in Congress with new and inexperienced office holders, but how would that be different from now? The upside is that the new office holders might actually read and abide by the Constitution and reclaim their rightful place in our government.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.