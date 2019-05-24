For years I have waited and watched for pro-abortion activists to descend into utter depravity. Now it has happened, and in the letters section of the Daily Star. A 22 May letter suggests that Alabama must approve abortion services for the primary purpose of avoiding payments for “adoption services, foster homes, education, health care, school lunches, etc.” In other words, these unborn children must be killed because we cannot afford to support them. That’s a mighty bloody approach to maintenance of the bottom line. Perhaps we should call it the Gosnell Track (Kermit Gosnell).
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.