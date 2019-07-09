Readers have seen several views, normally one-sided on the abortion debate. Most recently a writer expressed the view that we'll forever be divided. I hope that a shot at understanding the view of a pregnant woman may be enlightening.
Let's say that a woman is pregnant by a man she loves, a boyfriend or from a one-night-stand when she was taking serious risks, or she was raped, tricked, drugged, etc. She may also be desperately poor, ill, uneducated, unloved, have any of numerous health issues. I expect that a couple of these scenarios may induce a woman to think of how to stop/abort this growing addition to her body. She needs compassion and peace to arrive at a reasonable choice; the threat of life in prison is not consoling.
What would you do if you had an unwanted pregnancy and were ten weeks along and had one or several of the above mentioned issues? Please just pick a few situations and then you decide each one.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
