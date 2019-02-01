I am appalled at this new movement. Aborting babies in the 4th trimester of pregnancy~and America holds cruelty to animals high above the life of babies in the womb. No, I don't condone cruelty to any animal but when it comes to a human being, we have to draw the line. I am not a proponent to Abortion in any stage of pregnancy. Am I a Pro-Lifer? Yes, but lay that aside. How can these doctors/medical people with a clear conscience look at a baby and do whatever it takes to end the life of the baby whom God has created and knit together in the womb. If there was no form of birth control, which doesn't apply to us, give the baby up for adoption. We don't know what an asset these babies would have been to our society. I recall back when China's population was too large, 2 children per family and it if happened to be a girl, she was drowned. Is this America?
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.