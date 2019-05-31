It is my understanding that 90% of women who choose an abortion are living well below the poverty level. I think that it is a fair assumption that the overriding consideration for these abortion-prone women is that they do not want their child to live in the same limited circumstances as they do.
I am inclined to believe that if their child would be eligible for Medicare as soon as they are a full-term birth, many, many more women would choose life.
Given the current debate regarding medicare for all, and how to introduce in a fashion that would not be overwhelming to the tax payer or the medical community, it is my opinion that the foregoing is a worthwhile approach. Please talk to your government representative if you support this 'medicare at birth' approach to reduce abortion and introduce medicare for all.
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.