Re: the July 13 letter"Woman bragging about abortion is a shock."
The author thinks that a woman discussing how her abortions helped her life is "the all time low." I am more concerned about threats to the already born -- not only putting them in cages but threatening the very existence of their world from global warming and nuclear war. She is entitled to her opinion, but not her own facts: the mortality rate in the US for carrying a pregnancy to term is between 8 and 9 per 100,000, and for abortion is about 0.6. Way lower than boxing, football, scuba, motorbike racing, etc. As for the penny? Come on!
Joshua Freeman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.