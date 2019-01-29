Re: the Jan. 27 column "I'm pitching my tent with the pro-life feminists."
While reading the Renée Schafer Horton column simplifying the gender-specific and undeniably personal question of abortion, I paused — already weary — when she related her warm epiphany feeling a fetus fluttering in her stomach. (I glanced down, checking the writer’s education and career, both respectable.)
I urge her, and other women and their legislative representatives, to consider the distress provoked by that same flutter in a woman (you know, non-male) who does not have the finances, mental or physical strength, support, stability, maturity, or desire to give birth and nurture a child
Renee, please research and divulge the solutions to the myriad injuries rooted in unwanted pregnancy. In fact, let’s all Google the actual price paid for and by those children and their mothers. Society, even. It’s not hard to Google if you’re not too occupied with pious self-satisfaction or adopting kittens while those “preborn humans” face an uncertain future made worse by tax-cutting hypocrites whose love for the “preborn” evaporates at birth.
Rick Howell
East side
