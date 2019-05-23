Re: the February 18 article "Should abortion be banned in the United States?"
Peterson's guest opinion is just that, an opinion. There are no words that will convince her that the right to an abortion is a choice that should be left to each woman.
Pro-life supporters insist on forcing their choice on everyone. The Roe v. Wade decision simply gives each woman a choice. That decision does not force any woman to bear a child or abort a child, period.
Roe v. Wade simply gives each woman the power to determine her own choice rather than to have the decision forced upon her by others who may not support the choice that is made. This is why it was, and remains, a good decision.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.