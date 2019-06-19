Re: the June 17 letter "Early-term abortion nothing like birth control."
I agree with the letter writer whose rebuttal to a previous letter was that there is a huge philosophical difference between abortion and birth control; what both writers missed, however, is that the clearly and often stated goal of the Evangelicals and ultra-religious right is to make both illegal. That has always been the end game, and in furtherance of that goal, they have succeeded in stacking all three branches of government with people sympathetic to their views, reducing women to the status of breeders, subservient to their husbands, their churches and their government. This is a constitutionally unacceptable blurring of the separation of church and state. What happened to the Republican party's stated commitment to keeping government out of our personal lives? This is no longer the party of small government, any more than it's the party of a balanced budget, free trade and states' rights. I don't know what the Grand Old Party stands for anymore, but it doesn't represent me.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
