The two opposing columns on abortion by Flowers and Pitts in the May 19 issue graphically illustrate the dangers of fundamentalist thinking. While I consider myself pro-choice, I’m always willing to consider other viewpoints. But when Flowers starts by saying that “there is no middle ground on abortion” and ends with “The fight for life is a war,” she slams the door on anyone who does not share her extreme religious opinion. Contrast her toxic diatribe with Pitts’ more nuanced column about the “gratuitous cruelty” of Alabama’s recently passed abortion ban and the need for “ongoing vigilance, organization and a commitment to vote” by those Americans who support Roe v. Wade. (71%, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll). While both religious and pro-life, Pitts calls for true representative democracy where all views are respected, not a holy war. That is why I continue to read his columns and will not waste my time reading those of Flowers.
Eugene Twaronite
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.