From the stand point of natural rights, it doesn’t matter whether a fetus is human, when life begins, or how old the fetus is. We each have the right to life and liberty. But those rights cannot be exercised at the expense of another’s rights. This is usually put as the right to extend one’s arm ends just short of another’s face.
A woman has the right to life and liberty. A fetus exercises life only by usurping those rights. A pregnancy usually results in illness, increasing lack of liberty, and a small but significant chance of death. Therefore, the fetus has no right to life. It lives by the sufferance of the mother. Since it has no right to life, the mother has the right to end that life at any time for any reason. To say otherwise is to accept that some forms of slavery are legal and moral.
Al Westerfield
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.