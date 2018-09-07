I am profoundly saddened and at the same time in a state of disbelief. Above the law? I thought that one of the fundamental principles of our justice system is that no one is above the law. The fact that this is a principle that is open to debate points to a serious crack in the pillars of our democracy.
We were all taught that no one is above the law. Now we have people saying, "well, maybe not." Dictators are above the law. If we allow certain people in our country to be above the law, then we really should just admit to ourselves and the rest of the world that we have turned into a dictatorship.
Lori Cinnamond
Foothills
