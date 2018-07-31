President Trump's disdain for the rule of law - our government's cornerstone - and those responsible for ensuring the rule of law, suggests a person who perceives himself as special and above the law.
When those defrauded by Trump's hoax of a university sued for damages, Trump attacked Judge Curiel. Now Trump is attacking Robert Mueller , the special counsel investigating him, his campaign and administration. The strategy of attack the messenger when you can't deal with the message seems to be at play.
Benjamin Franklin famously suggested that we have a republican form of government, if we can keep it. The Founding Fathers wrote into the Constitution protections against a wannabe king president. They valued the rule of law. The question today is: Do we?
Dave Gallagher
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.