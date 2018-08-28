Re: the Aug. 26 guest column "End donations to Catholic Church to force changes."
The Catholic Church is just another criminal organization. And, one of the worse. It not only need to be burnt down, (as was suggested in this article) but organized religion is not to be rebuilt.
Organized religion is not nor has it ever been "right" when they rely upon "trust" and the "people who trust them". Only the weak and brainwashed must continue to want to believe there is a light at the end of this most despicable organization. I ask all Catholics. Would you and do you support Child exploitation organizations? (Giving 10% of your salary supporting molestation?) Please, educate me and or the general public by instructing me, how is it not considered a "child abuser" of an organization. How many are in the closet still? How many other states has this happened? I would bet all fifty if I was a gambling man.
Martin Nustad
East side
