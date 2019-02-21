I find it difficult to understand how we are speaking of Socialism as an acceptable alternate to our capitalist system. How ignorant is the general public? Does history not have an impact ? We have a current situation in Venezuela which vividly depicts the results of Socialism. Human nature can be weak. If someone gives you something that has no cost to you, you take it. The feeling of entitlement has been fostered for years by the left and the current collection of democratic candidates for President are professing it daily. Socialism doesn't happen over night. It gradually seeps in with free this and that. Over time, the government is in complete control of every aspect of ones life. The politicians at the top wield all the power and pocket the money. We as a nation need to step back and be conscious of the road ahead. America as we know it could begin to change if masses looking for free "stuff" become the majority.
Bill Dowdall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.