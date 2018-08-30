We now know that 2,975 deaths occurred due to Hurricane Maria. Let’s not forget that Donald Trump's response was to throw paper towels at hurricane survivors and blame them for throwing his budget out of whack, and giving himself an A-plus in his response to the disaster. He also told them they should be glad that fewer people died because of Hurricane Maria than did from Hurricane Katrina (1,833 deaths). Hold our president and government officials accountable.
Call your congressional representatives and demand a congressional investigation into the bungling of this national disaster and the Trump administration's negligence in dealing with this tragedy of Puerto Rican Americans!
Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.