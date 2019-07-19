President Trump has made so many bad choices for his Cabinet these 900-plus days of his reign that the Acosta
scandal over his treatment of Trump's "friend" of past years - the sex offender in the "Florida Fiasco" - sort of continues the sour list of appointees. We can see why Acosta was appointed, despite his blatent dumping of the 53- page indictment in favor of a state charge leading to a 13 month "vacation" in a friendly jail, since he is the type Trump surrounds himself with. But why did Acosta slip up many years ago? Was he paying off a debt? Currying favor with a rich, powerful bigshot? Was there a Trump connection back then? Maybe we'll never know. But it fits the Trump mould. Can our nation really afford another 1400-plus days of the same?
Paul Rees
Northwest side
