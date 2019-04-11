Mr. Trump has named important cabinet appointments as "acting" as if they are temporary. It clearly is a way to avoid having that "pesky" congress, elected by the voters to approve any of his choices. Bypassing any votes of the people and just what those voters in America elected. How clever he is to avoid the congress to check his powers. Just the use of acting let's him surround himself with allies and sycophants and denies congress it's powers. Dangerous powers that all Americans should be very aware of it's consequences.
G. Keith
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.