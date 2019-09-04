Re: the August 29 History section.
Many current and hopeful members of congress along with potential presidents feel the time is now for action on gun control. While I approve of the feelings, the time started long ago.
In the history section you refer to the 1966 shooting at the U of Texas and the 1969 Charles Manson murders.
The time was then and long before then. Now is the time to get around to this very long-standing problem.
Our 2nd amendment gave us access to single-shot muzzle loading firearms. It didn't mention assault weapons, etc. In my mind, some updating is appropriate!
Marion Leonard
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.