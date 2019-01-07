Re: the Jan. 1 letter to the editor "Adapting to a changing world."
I was drawn to this New Year’s wish that “people will finally realize... (the) difference between climate change (as a natural phenomenon) and man-made climate change.”
The writer gives good examples of the former — citing changes since the Ice Age, 10 millennia ago, for which humans were not responsible. And he rightly claims that “it is both foolish and futile” to try and alter these very long Earth cycles. Fortunately, our response to man-made climate change needs only to focus on recent history: the past three centuries, when we burned the energy equivalent of a hundred million years of sunlight stored in the form of coal, oil, and natural gas.
Adaptation usually entails changing behavior. In this case, we need to curb our burning of fossil fuels ASAP! No need to change Earth’s cycles — just clean up our mess.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.