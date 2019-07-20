First Lady Nancy Reagan encouraged Americans in the 1980's to reject addictive drugs by "Just Saying No" to their use. Republicans could take a cue from that campaign by saying "NO" to their addiction, President Trump. It seems that they see no harm only good from anything he says or does.
Don't get your way; find a way around the law. Dislike Supreme Court decisions; so what! No money for a fence; divert funds from the Pentagon. Want a military display to boast your ego; divert funds from the National Park Service. Incrementally usurp power from other branches of government; what could go wrong?
Yes, like any addiction, there is short term satisfaction until you're hooked and can't just say No! The addiction swallows you up and controls your mind. Best to start rehabilitation now and say NO to the most dangerous dope in Washington! It's not too late.
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.