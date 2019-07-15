Re: the July 7 article "No opinion column will change the ethics of abortion."
I enjoyed reading the op-ed. It was incomplete in the role of the man involved in the abortion question. The op-ed asked if we can agree that the man has a voice in the question of abortion. We should also ask if we can agree that the man has a responsibility to the child that is brought into this world. We have the science to identify the man and the court systems to make that male financially responsible for up to 18 years of that child's life. If the mother is being told that she is going to be held responsible to raise the child, then the father must be a positive part of that equation.
Dan Williams
Vail
