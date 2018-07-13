Here are some suggestions for the debacle at our southern border. How about instead of cruelly separating children, this administration consults with Mexico instead of hurling insults at our neighbor? How about sending experts to these poor, desperate countries in order to assist their governments in aid that would support its citizens and defeat crime and corruption?
How about instead of billions spent on keeping "them" out we help them stay in their countries? No wall will stop parents trying to save their children from danger. The essence of this human disaster must be solved by seeking solutions at the source and not by inhumane treatment designed to punish victims who desperately seek asylum and hope for a better life.
Geneva Keith
Northeast side
