The college admissions scandle has captured American attention and righteous indignation. Lots of angst and accusations. My take, realizing there are many legitimate ones, is that the buying of a placement in any college or university is a practice the very rich view as their “right” by virtue of being rich. In other words there is an element of entitlement to this sordid mess. (If you can buy it, why not?) I find the argument that the middle class is somehow on the losing end of this buying phenomenon ridiculous. If we had the money we would buy a placement? I hope not! I see the issue as a loss of moral responsibility. A distorted concept that having lots of money buys advantage and respect.
Katherine Hoskinson
Midtown
