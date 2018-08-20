Re: the Aug. 17 letter to the editor "Be truthful; respect will follow."
The letter talks about the "liberal left media" saying they "misspoke." I don't know about you, but I make mistakes. Every media outlet makes mistakes, and sometimes because of jumping too quickly to conclusions they are predisposed to believe in. But the honest ones admit their mistakes. The ones we need to watch out for are the ones that are "always right."
Golda Velez
North side
