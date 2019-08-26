POTUS again used the power of the Presidency to promote another ludicrous and outrageous conspiracy theory! I’m pretty sure if POTUS was told that Bill and Hillary parachuted in with their ninjas to murder Jeffrey Epstein, he would tweet out “I don’t know for sure, but that’s what I’m hearing.”
The failure to protect Epstein is a failure of our entire Justice Department. We also see yet another example of a high-level appointment with incompetent vetting. The Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has been serving in an ACTING role for over a year. He had no prison experience and violated rules dealing with prisoners on suicide watch.
The warden and guards at MCC have been removed from duty, but the buck must stop at the top. Our Justice Department protected El Chapo – surely they would have allocated the resources and oversight to protect their highest profile inmate: POTUS’s old party buddy.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.