The opinion letters to the editor tend to have a consistent aspect of "adult bullying" toward the Republicans and President Trump. The number of creative and derogative adjectives used in these opinion letters to try to damage and even to destroy President Trump is unprecedented. These opinions are, in most cases, not on policy issues but are personal attacks on President Trump and his family. It is obvious that the democrats are attempting to overturn the will of the people as President Trump was legally elected by over 61 million voters and an overwhelming victory in the electoral college. The measurably status of our economy, unemployment, GDP, etc. orchestrated by President Trump and the Republicans is truly outstanding and has not been seen at this level for many decades. This economy was accomplished despite the onslaught of verbal and physical blocks of the needed congressional actions. These opinion letters should be kept from our youth as they may think the writers are telling them how to treat others.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
