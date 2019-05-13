President Trump, with the support of Republican Representatives and Senators, is once again attempting to destroy the Affordable Care Act. Having failed to do this with legislation, he is hoping to destroy it in the court system.
Terminate the Affordable Care Act and you risk depriving over twenty million Americans of health coverage and millions of Americans, with pre existing health conditions, being rejected for health coverage by insurance companies. The President and his Republican enablers are willing to do this without having created an alternative health program. It is an act of cruelty.
Republican leadership in eighteen states refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and that too was an act of cruelty.
Where are the Republican Representatives and Senators who gave us Medicaid and Medicare in 1965? They have been replaced by individuals devoted to winning elections and making powerful friends. Their concern for their constituents is in a distant second place.
Hopefully, Americans will come to their senses and vote them out of office.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
