Today I listened to the news and was informed that we lost 2 more military people in Afghanistan. This is stupid. Russia was smart and we are stupid. We have no reason to be there and if our people in charge had read the history of Afghanistan we would not be there because they never give up. We would have to nuke the whole country to win.
I have lives a long time in this country and this is one of those things that I just don't understand the reason for it.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
