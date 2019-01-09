The Deceiver-in-Chief walked out of negotiations with Democratic Leaders - again. He asked Pelosi, “…what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Will you agree to my wall?” Pelosi said, ‘NO.” Agent Orange said, “Bye-bye, nothing else works! … a total waste of time” and left. No further negotiations from the self-proclaimed World’s Greatest Negotiator.
Democrats who were present agreed when Schumer reported, “Well, unfortunately, the president just got up and walked out. He asked … Pelosi, ‘Will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up, slammed his hand on the table and said, ‘Then we have nothing to discuss’ and just walked out.”
The Sycophant Party Leaders now state ‘he never raised his voice’ (McCarthy), while Pence stated, “Pelosi was yelling. I never heard him raise his voice at all.”
After over 7,600 lies in 23 months, who would you believe?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.