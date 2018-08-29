After two of his lackeys received guilty verdicts, Trump inexplicably went after Jeff Sessions again. Pondering this, I think I might have determined why, instead of retreating from media coverage, Trump struck out at the Attorney General once again. In doing so, he re- ignited the "will he, won't he" speculation about Session's job security. That took media coverage away from the "guilt by association" speculation. Well played. I'm guessing that Session's job is secure as long as this strategy works. Given Trump's behavior and bombastic nature I'm sure that this hand will be played again unless the news media figures out the strategy. At that point in time, Jeff Sessions will be consigned to history.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.