Either partisanship or something in the water is leading to letters that reflect "fake facts." "'Age tax' talk is not political nonsense" (9/3) is itself nonsense.
One of the major reasons for the failure of Obamacare is that the bill was written with a sop to seniors like me: whereas the market and actuarially determined ratio of difference in insurance premiums for older Americans to younger was about 6:1, Obamacare forced a limit of 3:1 -- younger people's subsidizing the older by having to pay more for their insurance than before Obamacare.
Young people might not be well-informed, but not all are ignorant, so many choose to pay a penalty rather than their artificially higher premiums. Permitting a partial return to an actuarially sound ratio (5:1 is not perfect but a political compromise) is hardly a "tax" on seniors, it is a reduction in the amount of subsidy that younger people would pay to support the writer of that letter. He should be grateful, not greedy.
John Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.