In Trump World, Russian hackers are 400-pound gamers, honorable leaders are Putin, Duterte, Kim Jong-un, and others. His enemies are the European Union and the rest of our long-term allies throughout the world. In the real world, Russian hackers are GRU military intelligence officers with information on 500,000 Americans and the leaders Trump embraces are enemies of the United States and cannot be trusted. Why is this aggression against the United State being tolerated?
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.