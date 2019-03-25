Megan McArdle's column about stopping mass shootings is right on point. Since Columbine the media has glorified the shooters, talking more about them than the victims. I said then, "stop this." There are people in the wings, watching, waiting for their turn at glory. Don't say their names, show their faces, and certainly don't refer to their ranting writings as a " manifesto." This only glorifies their heinous acts.

Barbara Heisler

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

