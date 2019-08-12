In his speech at the Washington mall on the fourth of July, Donald Trump remarked, apparently without exciting much comment, about George Washington's Continental Army troops capturing airports from the British during the Revolutionary War.
This is something worth pondering. How concerned should we be, knowing that the man in command of the most powerful military on earth, with the nuclear launch codes at his elbow, believes there were airports in America more than a century before the Wright brothers?
Let me rephrase that. How horrified should we be?
George Hearn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.