Well, it looks like all the folks in Alaska should start studying the latest edition of "Idiot’s Guide to Russian". It seems highly likely that lying Donald Trump’s next crazy move will be to give Alaska back to Russia. You know, just a small measure of gratitude to his friend Vlad. Lying Donald has just proven that he is a communist and stands shoulder with the other big communist leaders, Vlad of Russia, Kim of North Korea and Xi of China. It is time to resurrect Gene McCarthy and start up the hunt for all the other communists in the Republican side of the House and Senate before Trump declares himself president for life.
Sterling Herstad
SaddleBrooke
