Alex Jones who has Trump's ear, continues to torture the grieving parents of the murdered children of the Sandy Hook massacre! Still saying it was hoax, and had the nerve to publish the addresses of the sad parents! These people harass the parents with threats, by way the these people are #45 follower's. Some families have moved 7 times!! So please vote in November this hate must stop or it will get worse then it is now!
David E. Leon
Northeast side
