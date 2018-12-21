Now that Gov. Ducey has appointed Martha McSally to be Arizona's junior senator, what can we come to expect from her two-year appointment? As our representative in the U.S. House she was a somewhat moderate Republican, but as time went on and Donald Trump took over the Republican Party, her positions and support for him gradually changed direction.
McSally will soon be a senator in the party that has attempted to take away health-care coverage, endorsed family separation policies at the border, fails to hold Saudi crown price Mohammed bin Salman accountable for murder and ignores evidence that our president paid hush money to ex-mistresses. Which Martha McSally will we have representing us now? We are watching you!
Fran McNeely
Foothills
