With bigots and other prejudiced people coming out of the woodwork, thanks to pseudo-president Trump's racist attitudes and rants, I must make my voice heard. All 7 billion-plus humans on earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens.
"Superior" and "inferior" are relative terms, NOT absolutes. There is no such thing as "racial superiority." There is no such thing as "racial inferiority." There is no such thing as "racial purity." All humans are of equal worth to God.
What I would like to ask these bigots and racists is: Why do you feel threatened by someone who is different than you? Where and how did you learn to hate? Have you ever checked the validity of your beliefs? For people who claim to be Christians and feel threatened by people even slightly different from them, I recommend reading the Four Gospels all the way through.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
