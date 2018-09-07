Just as President Obama allowed the release of all of Elena Kagen’s documents accumulated during her tenure in the Clinton White House for her Supreme Court confirmation hearing, there should be a release of all of Brett Kavanaugh’s accumulated documents during his tenure in the Bush White House for his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
All documents and records accumulated from any prospective judicial nominee should be available to all members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and to the American public. A potential Justice Kavanaugh will serve on the Supreme Court for decades. His influence will determine if justice, equality, opportunity, protection, and representation will be a reality for ALL Americans who make up our great country.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
