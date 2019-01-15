Sen. Martha McSally has done something commendable. She introduced the Pay Our Protectors Act. The bill would immediately initiate pay for essential federal law enforcement officers at the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice during the shutdown.
She also cosponsored the No Budget, No Pay Act which establishes a framework by which Congress would not be paid when budget and appropriations bills are not completed by the start of the federal fiscal year. It’s a little disingenuous in that she’s a retired Air Force colonel and will still be getting retirement pay, and the majority of U.S. senators are millionaires, but it’s a start. Now if the bill included the president, VP and cabinet, we would have something everyone could get behind.
Larry Bearden
Vail
