First the definition of deplorable from Merriam Webster; deserving censure or contempt.
A person who does not consider Trumps words and actions as racist, may have enough racial bias in them to be deplorable.
A person who does not see Trump’s attacks on the welfare of the poor and less well-off as predatory may be deplorable.
A person who looks past Trump’s over 11,000 lies may be deplorable.
A person who defends Trump’s record of family separation at our southern border may be deplorable.
A person who defends Trump’s lack of action following mass murders, after stating he would do something, may be deplorable.
This litany could go on, but there is a word limit.
Trump supporters have the right to be his supporters. Others have the right to judge them as they see fit. What neither side should do, is raise the level of discussion to the point of inciting violence on the other side. How many times has Trump done exactly that?
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.