I read with total amazement the various responses Aug. 17 stating over and over that the press is picking on conservatives and particularly President Trump. It is almost guaranteed that their definition of accurate news is the FOX system. This system is read/watched by a population of people that is virtually 100 percent white and above 50 years old. It is very hard to see how such a limited audience can be considered the average or normal American.
The logic behind the concept that virtually all other sources produce “fake news” is hard to reconcile when the accuracy of the reporting can be checked almost instantly. The final position that “the press” does not report on 45’s accomplishments is also not objective. It is not the press' fault that the majority of the news from him is arguing with our allies, the Congress and even his own staff. While the press is not now — or has ever been — perfect, they are the best in the world!
Rick Irvin
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.