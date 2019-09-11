The US and Brazil are the major producers of the world's soybean supply. Pres. Trump declared a series of tariffs on Chinese goods. China retaliated by stopping purchases of our agricultural goods, including soybeans. 1.4 billion Chinese depended on soybeans for their major source of protein and edible oi. China turned to Brazil for their primary source of soybeans. Brazil's present production is unable to meet this demand. Their Pres. Jair Bolsonario renewed permits to slash and burn southern portions of the Amazon to clear more land for soybean production and cattle grazing. Thus the creation of this destructive disaster. PS. Farmers in northern Alberta, Canada are also responding by slash and burn clearing of virgin pine forests of northern Alberta to fill China's soybean needs.
William Abel DVM-Farmer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.