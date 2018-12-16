Re: the Dec. 16 column "It's Mueller vs. Trump, and may America win."
After reading Jay Ambrose's oped, just to make sure I hadn’t forgotten, I asked Google who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Here’s the answer I got: Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel to oversee the previously confirmed FBI investigation of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters.
And who appointed Rod Rosenstein as Deputy Attorney General? President Donald J. Trump nominated Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general. Rosenstein, appointed as the state’s top federal prosecutor by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005, had been the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the country. Mr. Ambrose is, of course, entitled to his own opinions, and even to receive payment for sharing them, but is not entitled to his own facts. But perhaps he doesn’t care whether the reader naively assumes a factual infrastructure for his very interesting opinions.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
